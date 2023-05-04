Work on Bicknell Heritage Park to begin soon

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Discussions to create a formal area to recognize military service members in the history of Bicknell started in 2021.
Here soon, work will begin on building the Bicknell Heritage Park
The addition is being added to the front of Northside Park on State Road 67.
One section of the park will be built around the existing railroad signs, the wheel marker, and the Bicknell bulldog monuments
A third, 20-foot tall railroad sign that one student, Bicknell will also be added.
The other section will feature a flag court and a POW-MIA chair.
The World War II monument located on Main Street will also be relocated to the new park addition.
The overall cost of the project is around $70,000.
Some money was set by the City Council to cover the project but donations by residents and businesses are being accepted.
Bicknell mayor Thomas Estabrook says work will begin early this summer and wrap up by late this fall.