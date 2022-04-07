Work on 'Access to History' project at Daviess County Museum picks up steam

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The project is called 'Access to History'. The title is quite literal, many displays will make their way down to the first floor. That way folks won't have to make the steep climb to where all those displays are currently set up.
In November News 10 showed you where the expansion would take place. Just months later work has come a long way. Wood floors have been exposed. The original flooring will be kept for the project. The ceiling has also been fixed up.
New walls and drywall are up everywhere. Those walls show where kitchen and bathroom areas will be set up.
Construction prices have gone up since the original fundraising campaign. That has put the project behind on funding. But folks at the museum are confident everything will come together by completion.
Joe Wellman with the Daviess County Museum says, "It's right downtown on Main street. We're right where we want all the activity to be. It's nice to reuse an old building and keep the outside as historic as you can. But redo the inside to make it modern and useable."