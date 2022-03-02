Work moves forward on Crawford Count rec center project

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lincoln Trail College sits quietly along route one just outside of Robinson. While it sits outside of the county's biggest town, the campus is slowly working to become a hub for the entire community.
Lincoln Trail student Paige Hensley "It's really nice having that sense of community. You know the community when you walk out and go to Walmart and see someone you know. Or even if you don't know them personally, they know who you are throughout your volunteer work."
That increasing sense of community brought a proposed recreation center to campus. But lately that project has been taking longer than hoped.
Chris Forde with Illinois Eastern Community Colleges says, "Like so many other places here we have dealt with some supply chain issues. Our contractors haven't been able to get things in a timely manner like they've hoped."
Those supply chain issues affected the pool project. Lincoln Trail's pool was the first step of renovations. Updating the facility and then building on the rec center.
Forde says, "Once the rec center opens the pool will be turned over to the Crawford County recreation center, they will manage it."
Recently the pool project made more headway. That has given a green light for the rec center to move forward.
Interim director of the Crawford County Rec Center John Brooks explains, "The bids were being let in just the last week. We think with all anticipation, depending on the price of steel, we think we can start construction in the next thirty to forty-five days."
Before long, transforming empty ground into a construction zone.
Forde says, "This is all about our community. We want lincoln trail college to be a hub for Crawford County for many things."