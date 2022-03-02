Work moves forward on Crawford Count rec center project

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the East Fork
White River from Rivervale downstream, White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Moderate flooding remains on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. All three
rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7 and flooding on the East Fork White is
expected to last until March 3.

Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon to 11.2 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the East Fork
White River from Rivervale downstream, White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Moderate flooding remains on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. All three
rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7 and flooding on the East Fork White is
expected to last until March 3.

Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 18.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Wednesday /9:30 PM EST Wednesday/ was
19.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage Friday
morning to 12.1 feet.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Work moves forward on Crawford Count rec center project

  • Updated
  • 0
Crawford Rec

Crawford Rec

 WTHI Editor

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Lincoln Trail College sits quietly along route one just outside of Robinson. While it sits outside of the county's biggest town, the campus is slowly working to become a hub for the entire community.

Lincoln Trail student Paige Hensley "It's really nice having that sense of community. You know the community when you walk out and go to Walmart and see someone you know. Or even if you don't know them personally, they know who you are throughout your volunteer work."

That increasing sense of community brought a proposed recreation center to campus. But lately that project has been taking longer than hoped.

Chris Forde with Illinois Eastern Community Colleges says, "Like so many other places here we have dealt with some supply chain issues. Our contractors haven't been able to get things in a timely manner like they've hoped."

Those supply chain issues affected the pool project. Lincoln Trail's pool was the first step of renovations. Updating the facility and then building on the rec center.

Forde says, "Once the rec center opens the pool will be turned over to the Crawford County recreation center, they will manage it."

Recently the pool project made more headway. That has given a green light for the rec center to move forward.

Interim director of the Crawford County Rec Center John Brooks explains, "The bids were being let in just the last week. We think with all anticipation, depending on the price of steel, we think we can start construction in the next thirty to forty-five days."

Before long, transforming empty ground into a construction zone.

Forde says, "This is all about our community. We want lincoln trail college to be a hub for Crawford County for many things."

Recommended for you