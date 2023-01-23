Work continues at Knox County Jail

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Jail was built in 2008.
Over the years, the jail has seen the need to expand.
Knox county sheriff, Doug Vantlin says the jail is averaging anywhere from 250 to 280 inmates.
Talks on expanding begin in 2019, but the Covid pandemic put a hold on those plans.
Following the pandemic, talk resumed, and construction began last year.
On the outside, the walls of the sally port and the booking center are up.
Offices in several new holding cells are taking shape on the inside.
On the back of the building, contractors are moving dirt and pouring concrete for additional jail cells.
“That’s going to house around 100 beds,” said sheriff Vantlin.
Another empty shell is going up that will be ready to house additional jail cells if needed.
Work release will also be relocating from its location on 8th Street in Vincennes to the Knox County Jail.
Other than a few minor delays on supplies Sheriff Vantlin told News 10 project is right on schedule.
Work is expected to be completely wrapped up by the end of this year.