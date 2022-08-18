Work continue on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) About a month ago, some construction work on Main Street was temporarily put on hold.
For about eight weeks, Duke Energy was working to relocate utility poles.
Other utility lines could not be relocated until Duke Energy was finished relocating their equipment.
The electrical lines have since been relocated. Now, AT&T, Sparklight and Metronet are in the process of relocating their telecommunication lines.
Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague said the gas line crew brought in another crew for Phase 3 of the project as there is still a lot of work left to do for Phase 2.
Kern Excavating is working where they can to install storm sewers.
Right now, the project is expected to wrap up by mid November. Sprauge says his department will know if that completion date will be pushed back by next month.