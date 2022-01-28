Work begins to save island at East Side Park in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - In the middle of January, East Side park in Washington can be a beautiful place. The problem is the cold keeps visitors down to a few ducks and geese. But this year it's getting a little noisy.
Washington Parks Superintendent Kip Kelley says, "We are trying to save the island. The island, as you can tell, is being eroded and disappearing."
The small island is home to a few trees and a lighthouse.
Mayor David Rhoads explains, "We have a local family member that has a lot of interest in the lighthouse. He was wanting to save the lighthouse."
To save the lighthouse and the island would take a lot of hands-on work. Especially since the island is...well...an island. But that won't last for long.
When asked how you build a road on a lake Kelley says, "Haha, lot of dirt. Just keep filling in the dirt."
One dump truck will bring in a load of dirt. A loader will then spread it out. That process has been going on since Monday.
Kelley explains, "About six trucks running. The dirt is free, so it's not costing us anything. Just manpower."
The city is taking advantage of downtime while only those ducks and geese populate the park. When complete, the island looks to become a peninsula.
Rhoads says, "Making it better. This is one of the things I think it adds a little bit of something to the park. When we get the lighthouse up and going like we want, it's going to look even nicer than it does now."