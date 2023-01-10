Work begins on Lincoln Memorial Bridge in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Lincoln Memorial Bridge was built in 1932.
Around 1,600 stones were installed on the bridge approach with iron pins and anchors.
Unfortunately, the weather has taken a toll on the iron pins and anchors.
"When they were installed they weren’t anchored correctly. The rod iron anchors have rusted out and deteriorated over the last 90 years," said George Rogers Clark National Historic Park's Chief Ranger, Joe Herron.
The rusting rod iron is responsible for staining some of the 700-pound stones.
What you don’t see is just how rusted some of the anchors are.
Last winter one, of the anchors failed causing a stone to fall from about 12 feet up.
Right now, contractors are working on removing the 6-inch thick granite stones.
Each stone is removed one by one and placed on a truck.
The stones will then be kept at the French Commons on Willow Street where they will be inspected and cleaned.
During this process, the Memorial Bridge is closed to both park visitors and drivers.
Those to use the bridge to cross the state line will not have to use Highway 50.
Herron says while the closure is inconvenient, it’s extremely important.
"We know it’s frustrating for the people that have to make the commute but it is good to see the work done."
The bridge itself is 100% safe to drive on.
The closure is to allow contractors to easily remove the stone.
The stones should be removed, and the bridge should be reopened by late spring.
The bridge will close again later this fall for contractors to reattach the newly restored stones with new anchors.