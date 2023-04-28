Woodrow Wilson Middle School displays gears from historic clock in school lobby

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Woodrow Wilson Middle School is known for having a hard-to-miss entrance.
There, you're met with a large clock towering above.
The clock, which was built almost a hundred years ago, stopped working in 2002. They found it had to be replaced.
To keep the history alive, the school corp decided to put the original clock's gears on display in the school's lobby.
Woodrow Wilson's principal shared that the display gets kids interested in the school's history.
"We've had a lot of questions. I think a lot of the history teachers will use that and come down and explain the process and stuff like that," Interim Principal Brian Sullivan said.
School corporation officials shared replacing the clock was the more affordable option in the long run.