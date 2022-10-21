Women's Small Business Month is happening now - Hear from one local business owner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are more than 13 million women-owned businesses across the country, and now is the time to recognize them.
That's because the month of October is National Women's small business month.
Here in the Wabash Valley, there are a variety of women-owned businesses. One of them is Lili Pad Unique Gifts and Apparel at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.
Christine Niemeyer opened the boutique almost five years ago. And in recent years, more women-owned businesses have opened up.
In fact, data shows that last year women started nearly half of new businesses in the nation.
Running a small business like this one takes a lot of hard work behind the scenes.
This week, Niemeyer is showcasing her products at the Covered Bridge Festival in Parke County. She says she looks forward to this opportunity each year.
"I get to meet people from all over," she said. "I get to talk to people from all over, whether that's by email or in-person like here at Covered Bridge, I love it. You meet people from all over the nation."
Niemeyer is also encouraging other young women to start their own businesses too.
"Go for it," she said. "I thought about doing this back when I was in my 20s. You hold back because nobody says, 'just do it,' and I think that's what it takes, getting yourself a support system around you saying you can do this."
You can check out the Lili Pad along with other, unique small businesses at the Meadows Shopping Center.