Women's Health Awareness Month - a month to support women and take back your health

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - May is Women's Health Awareness Month.
A month to support women, and help find new ways to prioritize and improve everyday health.
Now, health experts are reminding women all across the nation of the importance of healthy living.
During the pandemic, many women delayed going to the doctor for annual check-ups or health concerns. It is time to address the medical care that may have been delayed since 2020 -- such as annual mammograms and dealing with a UTI or a vaginal infection.
Research shows that an estimated 70-75% of women worldwide have at least one yeast infection in their lifetime.
Now, two women doctors are celebrating a new medical advancement, reminding all women to never suffer in silence.
"Please ask them about the advancements in this area because there is this new, novel medication called Brexafemme. It's a one-day treatment for vaginal yeast infection, but I have to tell you...it's not for everybody -- particularly pregnant women," Vice President of Clinical Development Doctor Nkechi Azie said.
For more information on Brexafemme you can visit this website.