Woman who shared weight loss journey on road to recovery after hospitalization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman who has shared her weight loss journey is now on a long road to recovery after severe medical issues.
You may recognize Lexi Reed as 'Fatgirlfedup' on social media. She's been documenting her health for thousands of followers since 2016. Her Facebook page says she's lost 312 pounds since then.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE, 2017 | Local woman loses more than 230 pounds, weight loss journey goes viral
Recently, her husband posted on her Facebook account that Lexi had been getting sick and that he took her to the hospital in January. He said doctors placed her in a medically-induced coma. According to a post, she was experiencing organ failure and at one point was on dialysis.
In a post signed -Lexi, she said on Sunday, "I'm back home and ready to overcome the next part of this part of my story. Happy to be alive when it wasn't seeming to be possible and I was unresponsive in the trauma room. Thank you to everyone for the love I'm already seeing today from the past month."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE, 2017 | After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'
Her family started a Go Fund Me account to help with the financial burden of the hospitalization and recovery.