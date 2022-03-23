Woman pleads guilty in fatal drunk driving case

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman has pleaded guilty to a charge in a drunk driving case that killed a local man.
Police say Cheyenne Prass was driving drunk when she hit and killed David Shawn Vasquez, Jr. The crash happened in a work zone in Indianapolis in July 2020. Wednesday, a judge accepted a plea agreement in the case.
Under it, Prass pleaded guilty to a charge of "operating a vehicle while intoxicated." Prass also pleaded guilty to a drug charge in a separate case.
News 10 spoke briefly with the Vasquez family via text after the hearing. The mother Dawn Vasquez says they are physically and emotionally drained. Since the crash, the Vasquez family has been involved with "Mothers Against Drunk Driving."
Pam Kelshaw with "MADD" has walked with the family every step of the way since this tragedy occurred. She's the victim service specialist with the organization. She was at court with the family for the plea hearing.
"She has taken a plea of a max of 8 years it's called a cap of 8 years knowing that the judge will make a final decision. We're hoping for a full 12 years 8 years in DOC with 4 years of probation or work release from the judge," Kelshaw said.
She said the family is going through a tough time... with the crash being rehashed again.
"Be given probation and never serve a day in DOC it's all up to the judge, that really hurts. The family is feeling revictimized again."
Kelshaw adds this is one step closer to the court cases coming to an end.
"Then that's when they get their chance to finally start trying to heal."
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 20th.