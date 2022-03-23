Woman pleads guilty in fatal drunk driving case

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Montezuma, Covington, and Clinton.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, and Mount Carmel.

Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and Kokomo.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0
feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday, March 31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Montezuma, Covington, and Clinton.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, and Mount Carmel.

Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and Kokomo.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 20.0 feet early
Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Montezuma, Covington, and Clinton.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, and Mount Carmel.

Wildcat Creek near Jerome, and Kokomo.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Flooding behind the Honey Creek levee
becomes rather extensive.  Most low roads are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday /3:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday /3:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 20.6 feet Monday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday, April 1 to 14.7
feet and begin rising again Saturday, April 2. It will rise
to 14.9 feet Saturday, April 2. It will then fall again and
remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman pleads guilty in fatal drunk driving case

  • Updated
  • 0
Vasquez family

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman has pleaded guilty to a charge in a drunk driving case that killed a local man.

Police say Cheyenne Prass was driving drunk when she hit and killed David Shawn Vasquez, Jr. The crash happened in a work zone in Indianapolis in July 2020. Wednesday, a judge accepted a plea agreement in the case.

Under it, Prass pleaded guilty to a charge of "operating a vehicle while intoxicated." Prass also pleaded guilty to a drug charge in a separate case.

News 10 spoke briefly with the Vasquez family via text after the hearing. The mother Dawn Vasquez says they are physically and emotionally drained. Since the crash, the Vasquez family has been involved with "Mothers Against Drunk Driving."

Pam Kelshaw with "MADD" has walked with the family every step of the way since this tragedy occurred. She's the victim service specialist with the organization. She was at court with the family for the plea hearing.

"She has taken a plea of a max of 8 years it's called a cap of 8 years knowing that the judge will make a final decision. We're hoping for a full 12 years 8 years in DOC with 4 years of probation or work release from the judge," Kelshaw said. 

She said the family is going through a tough time... with the crash being rehashed again.

"Be given probation and never serve a day in DOC it's all up to the judge, that really hurts. The family is feeling revictimized again."

Kelshaw adds this is one step closer to the court cases coming to an end.

"Then that's when they get their chance to finally start trying to heal."

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 20th.

Recommended for you