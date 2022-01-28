 Skip to main content
Woman in Parke County calls the police for a ride, ends up arrested for outstanding warrant

Generic Handcuffs
By Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman in Parke County will face unrelated charges after officials said she called and asked a deputy to take her somewhere.

It happened just after noon on Friday.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Trista Witty was at Dollar General in Montezuma when she called to have a deputy pick her up and take her to Rockville.

Police learned Witty had an active warrant in Parke County for domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

Deputies found her in the Parking Lot of Doller General in Montezuma and took her into custody.

