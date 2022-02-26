Woman attacked with hammer in New York subway station

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, East Fork White River, White River


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.  The crest on the Wabash River is near Riverton with
the crest on the White River between Petersburg and Hazleton.  The
East Fork White River is slowly rising near Rivervale and points
downstream.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Sunday morning by around 1100 AM
EST

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 12.3 feet Monday,
March 07.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 21.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Saturday was 22.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 11.8 feet Tuesday,
March 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Saturday /8:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday /8:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday evening and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday, March 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman attacked with hammer in New York subway station

  • 0
Police lights

WTHI File Photo

 (CNN) -- A 57-year-old woman was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed in one of the latest violent crimes in a New York subway station, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect who kicked the woman and struck her "numerous times" and fled on foot with her purse, New York Police Department Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

The woman's family identified her as Nina Rothschild, a scientist for the New York City Department of Health. She was attacked just 15 minutes after leaving work, police said.

The woman was attacked about 11 p.m. Thursday by a 6-foot tall male wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans and holding a cane, Essig said.

"This is an unprovoked, brutal and appalling crime on a woman who was just trying to get home after a day's work," Essig said.

Rothschild, who was bleeding from her brain, was taken to Cornell Medical Center with a fractured skull and lacerations to her face, Essig said.

She has had part of her skull replaced with wire mesh, according to her brother, Gerson Rothschild. She also has a drop foot, a condition where the patient is unable to lift their foot. It is unclear whether it was nerve damage or a mental block, he said.

"Of course, I can't wish this on someone else, it shouldn't happen to anyone," Gerson Rothschild told CNN on Saturday. "I wish it wasn't my sister, but we have to deal with what we have."

The sibling pair lost their parents within 29 days of each other in 2000.

"It's just Nina and me, basically it's just the two of us," Gerson Rothschild said. "Little brother will do whatever he can to protect big sister."

54% increase in transit system arrests compared to the same time last year, NYPD says

Chief of the NYPD Transit Bureau Jason Wilcox said additional patrols will be added in all boroughs but noted the Queens Plaza station where the incident took place is "a priority station" given it is heavily trafficked.

"We are definitely working very hard to increase uniform presence throughout the system, on the trains, on the platforms, along the mezzanines, in the stairs, so it is an absolute priority," Wilcox said.

The presence of more officers will make people feel safer, Wilcox added.

"My directive and our mission is to be highly visible, on the trains, on the platforms moving around, taking train runs from other stations, so that's what we're very dedicated towards," he said.

There have been more than 1,000 arrests in the transit system so far this year, Wilcox said, a 54% increase compared to data from the same time last year.

Attack happened one week after new transit safety plan announced

The attack happened a week after officials unveiled a new transit safety plan to combat crime and address homelessness in the city's transit system as part of a new public safety initiative.

Mayor Eric Adams said Friday the objective is to go after people who violate basic rules, who don't allow "the system to function in a clean, safe manner."

Adams said safety crews are operating overnight and will target all crimes from fare evasion to smoking on the subway.

Gerson Rothschild said he is "all for" the safety plan.

"The thing is, I just think it's a little early to see results, we just need to give him a little more time. ... Hopefully, my sister will be the last to be attacked."

"It's a big city, you're going to have something happen whether it's under [Rudy] Giuliani, [Bill] de Blasio or [Eric] Adams, bad things happen," Gerson Rothschild said. "I just hope that the perpetrator is caught and punished."

Mayor Adams said he was "really angry" about the attack on Rothschild, and tweeted that the incident was "particularly horrific."

"Violence against any New Yorker is unacceptable but an attack of a city worker who has dedicated her work to keeping people safe is particularly horrific," the mayor tweeted.