Woman arrested in Brazil after attacking another woman

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes.


.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries.  Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, April 02.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 PM CDT Saturday /5:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:30 PM CDT Saturday /5:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was
18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, April 2.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1
feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EDT Saturday was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.1
feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman arrested in Brazil after attacking another woman

Woman arrested in Brazil after attacking another woman

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - In tonight's crime alert, a woman in brazil is arrested after attacking another woman.

On Friday, a Brazil Police officer spoke with Delaney Willmore, age 20. She reported that she was attacked, after entering a house she was invited to. Willmore was taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil. 

Because of her injuries she was then taken to Methodist Hospital (IU Health) in Indianapolis for more treatment.

On Saturday, officers identified the suspect as Gavyn Trinajstick, age 20 of Brazil. Trinajstick has been taken into custody, and is at the Clay County Justice Center.

She's been charged with Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. It's a level 5 felony.

