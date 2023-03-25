Woman arrested in Brazil after attacking another woman

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and location in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Mount Carmel. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes. .Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. Water continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas, particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, APRIL 02... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Sunday, April 02. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70 Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep water and reach capacity with some minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:30 PM CDT Saturday /5:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 PM CDT Saturday /5:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April 2. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&