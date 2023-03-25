Woman arrested in Brazil after attacking another woman

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - In tonight's crime alert, a woman in brazil is arrested after attacking another woman.
On Friday, a Brazil Police officer spoke with Delaney Willmore, age 20. She reported that she was attacked, after entering a house she was invited to. Willmore was taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil.
Because of her injuries she was then taken to Methodist Hospital (IU Health) in Indianapolis for more treatment.
On Saturday, officers identified the suspect as Gavyn Trinajstick, age 20 of Brazil. Trinajstick has been taken into custody, and is at the Clay County Justice Center.
She's been charged with Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. It's a level 5 felony.