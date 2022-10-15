Woman arrested after nearly 1.5 years on the run, following a shots fired incident at Planet Fitness

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman has been on the run for nearly a year and a half now. That's after police say shots were fired at a local gym.
We have new developments on the arrest.
You may recall this woman, 53-year-old, Jacqueline Riggins.
Riggins is connected to the case of shots fired outside of Planet Fitness in March of 2021.
She was booked in the Vigo County Jail early Saturday morning.
Now, after more than a year on the run -- she faces the following charges:
- criminal recklessness for shooting a gun into a building,
- intimidation,
- kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon,
- and pointing a firearm at another.
Riggins pre-trial court date is Monday, October 17th at 9 a.m.
She'll appear in the Division 1 Superior Court.