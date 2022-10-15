 Skip to main content
Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman has been arrested after being on the run for nearly a year and a half. That's after police say shots were fired at a local gym.

We have new developments on the arrest.

You may recall this woman, 53-year-old, Jacqueline Riggins.

Riggins is connected to the case of shots fired outside of Planet Fitness in March of 2021.

She was booked in the Vigo County Jail early Saturday morning.

Now, after more than a year on the run -- she faces the following charges:

  • Criminal recklessness for shooting a gun into a building
  • Intimidation
  • Kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon
  • Pointing a firearm at another

Riggins' pre-trial court date is Monday, October 17th at 9 a.m.

She'll appear in the Division 1 Superior Court.

