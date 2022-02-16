Woman airlifted after three-vehicle Wabash Avenue crash

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Tippecanoe River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River, Wildcat Creek,
Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.
.Temperatures well above normal have caused snow pack to melt, and
this along with mostly frozen ground is bringing flooding to central
Indiana streams and creeks. Rain that is currently moving into
central Indiana is expected to become moderate to heavy in intensity
tonight and Thursday, which will exacerbate flooding. Between 1.5
and 2.9 inches of liquid or liquid equivalent is forecast to fall
during this storm system. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on
area rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton. Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow
evening, reaching 22.9 feet Sunday morning and remaining
fairly steady until early Monday afternoon when it is
expected to rise through early Wednesday morning, reaching
23.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&