Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer has her hearing date changed

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage for an ongoing court case in Sullivan County.
Our crews went to a public hearing for Josie Baker on Tuesday morning for a change of plea hearing.
Baker allegedly stole money from her son, which came from the benefits after the death of his father. His father, Officer Rob Pitts, was killed in the line of duty in 2018 while investigating a murder on Vigo County's south side. '
Pitts was an officer with the Terre Haute Police Department.
Originally, Baker was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing last Tuesday.
It was rescheduled for Tuesday morning, but because Baker could not attend the hearing in person, a motion was approved to push it back to November 15.
Baker, who attended the meeting via zoom, was ordered to be at the November 15 hearing in person for a submission of plea.
According to police, Huff "misused and misappropriated" $248,654.81 from her son's estate for self-gain. Huff was the guardian of the estate for her son.
This fund included money from Federal Fallen Officer Line of Duty Death Benefits, Indiana Public Employee Retirement Fund, and Social Security.
Here's what she was accused of doing
The initial tip of Huff misusing the money came from a family member of Officer Pitts.
That family member told investigators Huff used the money to buy a Jeep and then get a repossessed vehicle back. A different family member says Huff bought a PT Cruiser with the money.
The investigation
In June of 2021, investigators talked with Huff's mother. They asked her about the checks Huff wrote to her.
She told police Huff bought a hot tub, a PT Cruiser, and repaid money she had previously borrowed from her. Huff's mother told investigators she wasn't aware that the money came from the line of duty death benefits.
Around that same time, investigators spoke with Huff's ex-husband. He had possession of a Jeep Huff bought. He claims he paid $8,000 to get the Jeep back after Huff failed to make payments on a title loan.
He told investigators Huff said she bought the Jeep with a tax refund.
Police said he seemed "genuinely surprised" when he found out that Huff was accused of buying the Jeep with the money from the benefit fund.
That same month, officials talked with Huff's ex-mother-in-law. She claims Huff stole her son's tools and their children's toys. She accused Huff of selling them for drug money.
Huff's sister told investigators Huff had a drug problem, and it had been getting worse. She claimed Huff always had a spending problem and would often write checks that would bounce.