Woman accused of stealing money from son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer returns to court next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman accused of stealing money from her son with fallen Terre Haute police officer Rob Pitts will be back in court next week.
Josie Baker is also known as Josie Huff. She was arrested in 2021 on charges of theft.
Baker was supposed to appear in court this morning for a change of plea hearing.
The defense attorney called for a motion to continue the hearing to a later date.
Police claim Baker took money from her son's estate. Baker is accused of taking more than $250,000 from various funds.
The hearing is now scheduled for next Tuesday, November 1.