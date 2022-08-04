WNBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian jail for drug-smuggling

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following counties, Clay, Putnam and Vigo. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1126 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Heavy rain has ended but flooding concerns will continue into the early afternoon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Terre Haute, Brazil, Cloverdale, Seelyville, Knightsville, Harmony, Staunton, Center Point, Riley, Cory, Saline City, Fontanet, Reelsville and Pimento. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&