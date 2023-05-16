Witnesses say argument led to last week's fatal Brazil shooting

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about what led up to a Clay County murder last week.
Indiana State Police say 25-year-old Jon McGuff is now in jail on a murder charge. He is from Reelsville.
On Thursday, police found a dead man with gunshot wounds near Leavitt Street in Brazil.
The Clay County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as William Matherly.
On Tuesday, News 10 obtained a probable cause affidavit in this case. In it, witnesses say they saw McGuff and Matherly arguing.
People who knew the men said they were arguing over a relationship.