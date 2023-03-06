Witness describes horror after a crowd crush at a Rochester, New York, music venue left 2 people dead

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Clinton.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet
Wednesday, March 15.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 7.2 feet Friday,
March 17.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Tuesday /11:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Tuesday /11:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Witness describes horror after a crowd crush at a Rochester, New York, music venue left 2 people dead

A woman is dead and eight others are injured "as a result of a large crowd pushing" during a concert Sunday night in Rochester, New York, police said.

 WABC

Investigators are trying to determine whether a deadly crush of concertgoers in Rochester, New York, could have been prevented.

Two people were killed and at least eight others injured as a result of the chaos Sunday night, Rochester police said. Those killed were Brandy Miller, 35, and Rhondesia Belton, 33, police said.

Police initially responded to a report of shots fired around 11:05 p.m. inside the Main Street Armory event venue.

Officers found people injured inside -- but no evidence of a shooting, police said.

"Upon further investigation ... none of the injuries sustained to any of the victims were consistent with a person being shot," Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said.

"The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots."

Atiya Holley was leaving the concert with her sister when she got caught in the deadly stampede, she said. She heard what sounded like muffled gunshots outside the venue.

"It sounded like they were shooting outside, so everyone started running back in," Holley said. "Then when everyone tried to exit again, it got crazy."

People started running toward the main and emergency exits, Holley said.

"I didn't know where to go, so I went through an emergency exit on the side of the venue. That's when I was pushed down the stairs and my sister had to pick me up from the ground," Holley said. "We just kept running to the parking lot after that."

It's "too early to say what precipitated the event," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said Monday.

"You do not expect to be trampled," at a concert, he said, adding the tragedy "breaks my heart" and is "totally unacceptable."

The tragedy follows a series of deadly crowd surges at entertainment events. In 2021, eight people died at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Last fall, 158 people were killed in a crush of people during Halloween festivities in a nightlife district of Seoul, South Korea.

Rochester police are interviewing concertgoers and security agents, Police Chief David Smith said.

Police responded quickly to the crowd crush because eight Rochester officers had been posted Sunday outside the building, the city said Monday in a statement. Those officers were there at the request of the venue, which paid for their services.

The Main Street Armory venue, with a 5,000-person maximum capacity, is "current and compliant" with all fire codes, the city statement said.

Investigators now are working with fire marshals to help determine the number of concertgoers in relation to the venue's capacity. The investigation is in its early stages, and police are asking anyone with video of what happened to come forward, Smith said.

The venue had two previous city code violations: one involving an unapproved business operation at the rear of the property where activity has ceased and an unapproved "dwelling unit" that the city could not prove was occupied, the city statement said.

Rapper GloRilla, who was performing at the venue Sunday night, offered prayers to those affected.

"I'm just now hearing about what happened ... praying everybody is ok," she tweeted.

