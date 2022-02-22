With Vigo County schools going masks optional, we asked if other school corporations have updated policies

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the Vigo County School Corporation moving to masks optional, we reached out to other districts in the Wabash Valley.
We received a response from the following.
Do you think it was a good idea to make masks optional in schools?
You voted:
Barr-Reeve, Eastern Greene and Vincennes Community Schools have updated their respective policies to masks optional.
Shoals, Southwest Parke and Southwest School Corporation, have not required masks for a majority of the school year.