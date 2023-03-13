With the high cost of travel, experts say you should stay close to home for spring break

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Despite the high cost of travel - Hoosiers are hitting the road this year for spring break.
AAA Hoosier Motor Club says inflated prices aren't deterring spring breakers.
It says more people are driving to their destinations than last year. That's because gas prices have dropped from this time last spring.
Experts say this year; more families are taking multi-generational trips as well.
"Parents are including the grandparents in their traveling, so these bigger family trips are definitely a trend we're seeing amongst travelers for spring break because everyone is eager to get going and spend time together," Lisa Wall told News 10.
AAA says if you haven't already planned your spring break vacation, you can save money by staying closer to home.
Plane tickets are up higher than last year.
Experts recommend finding a driveable destination or booking a staycation.