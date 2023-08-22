 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

With the heat turned up to high outside, Vigo County schools keeps kid inside

  Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools are making sure kids don't overheat this week. The school corporation has sent out guidelines for outdoor activities.

With the heat at dangerous levels, recess has been moved inside for most kids. On Tuesday. kids could still play outside before noon.

But with hotter temperatures on Wednesday, most kids will stay inside all day. Doctors say kids sometimes don't know when to quit and can easily get dehydrated.

That's why it's better to keep them indoors, where they won't overheat.

"Every kid is a little bit different. Every patient is a little bit different, so how they respond to the heat will make a difference, you know, to each individual," Dr. Mark Schuld said.

The school is also taking extra precautions when it comes to outdoor practices.

Teams and bands will wait until the heat index drops to a safe level before going outside. They're also able to practice in the morning when it's a bit cooler.

