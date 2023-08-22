With the heat turned up to high outside, Vigo County schools keeps kid inside

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools are making sure kids don't overheat this week. The school corporation has sent out guidelines for outdoor activities.
With the heat at dangerous levels, recess has been moved inside for most kids. On Tuesday. kids could still play outside before noon.
But with hotter temperatures on Wednesday, most kids will stay inside all day. Doctors say kids sometimes don't know when to quit and can easily get dehydrated.
That's why it's better to keep them indoors, where they won't overheat.
"Every kid is a little bit different. Every patient is a little bit different, so how they respond to the heat will make a difference, you know, to each individual," Dr. Mark Schuld said.
The school is also taking extra precautions when it comes to outdoor practices.
Teams and bands will wait until the heat index drops to a safe level before going outside. They're also able to practice in the morning when it's a bit cooler.