With the air quality so bad, what should you do with your outside animals?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - With this poor air quality, many wonder what they should do with their outside animals.
News 10 met with live-stock owners at the Martinsville Village Fair to learn what they're doing.
Justin Lewis owns hogs and cows. He says it's important to watch for health concerns while out-doors, especially when it's hot out.
But with the current haze, he says he's keeping a closer eye on his animals. He says he hasn't seen anything yet, but that always has the potential to change.
"We're actually very fortunate, even with the haze from the wildfires, that we have some cool weather to go with it. Because if we did have a lot of humidity or a lot of heat, it would very, very difficult on the animals," Lewis said.
Lewis hopes the smoke clears up before temperatures rise again later this week.
Here are some tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association:
Tips to protect pets
- Keep pets indoors as much as possible, and keep your windows shut.
- Birds are particularly susceptible and should not be allowed outside when smoke or particulate matter are present.
- Let dogs and cats outside only for brief bathroom breaks if air quality alerts are in effect.
- Avoid intense outdoor exercise during periods of poor air quality. Exercise pets when dust and smoke has settled.
- Have a pet evacuation kit ready, and include your animals in your disaster preparedness planning.
Tips to protect livestock
- Limit exercise when smoke is visible. Especially don’t require animals to perform activities that substantively increase airflow into and out of the lungs.
- Provide plenty of fresh water near feeding areas.
- Limit dust exposure by feeding low-dust or dust-free feeds and sprinkling or misting the livestock holding area.
- Plan to give livestock 4 to 6 weeks to recuperate after the air quality returns to normal. Attempting to handle, move, or transport livestock may delay healing and compromise your animals’ performance.
- Have a livestock evacuation plan ready in advance. If you don't have enough trailers to quickly transport all of your animals, contact neighbors, local haulers, farmers, producers, or other transportation providers to establish a network of reliable resources that can provide transportation in the event you need to evacuate your animals.
- Good barn and field maintenance can reduce fire danger for horses and other livestock. Make sure barns and other structures are stable, promptly remove dead trees, clear away brush, and maintain a defensible space around structures.