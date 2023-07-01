 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
429 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

With power still out for many, people in Terre Haute are trying to beat the heat

Father and daughter enjoying the heat as many in Vigo County remain without power

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While many are still dealing with power outages in the area, they are also trying to battle the heat both outside and inside of their homes. In between the storms that Terre Haute has seen since Thursday, it has been hot. Very hot. 

While outdoor temperatures have been in the lower 90s since Thursday's storm, indoor temperatures for those without power has continued to rise as outages continue in the city. Lisa Dodson is one of the near 38,000 people in Vigo County without power. She says the first night was bearable, but things are taking a turn. 

"I do have a basement so at least I have had a little bit of coolness," she said. "It is starting to get warmer now." 

Without power, people are starting to feel the heat. But so are the things in their home. News 10 spoke with residents off camera who say they are worried about their food items and animals suffering because of the long outage. Dodson says battling the heat has not been easy. 

"I am very cold natured so I enjoy some of the warmth," she said. "But the sad thing is you don't have, like, a fan. You always think of these things like, oh I can run the fan...no, no I can't run the fan." 

Residents understand that power could stay off for days. they say getting power back will brighten up more than just their homes.

"There is a limit," Dodson says. "So, yeah, it would be nice to be able to walk in and feel comfortable and not feel like you have to shower every 30 minutes."

