With meth allegedly dangling from his handlebars, man accused of leading police on Brazil chase - on a moped

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after police said he led them on a chase - on a moped.
It happened Wednesday night around 10:00 in Brazil.
The Brazil Police Department says one of its officers saw a man, they later identified as Curtis Modesitt, breaking several traffic laws.
When the officer tried to stop Modesitt, he allegedly took off.
Still on the moped, police say Modesitt went through several front yards and the wrong way on one-way streets.
He ultimately crashed and then allegedly tried to run on foot.
Police said they used a Taser to stop and arrest Modesitt.
While searching the crashed moped, police said they found a bag of around 60 grams of meth dangling from the handlebars.
Modesitt was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
- Resisting law enforcement