With hot, dry weather comes a high pollen count - here's how you can find relief this summer

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is under what's called an “Air Auality Action Day.” That means the air is unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, children, older adults and people with lung disease. Storm Team 10 says the dry, hot, dangerous weather is going to continue through the weekend. Many have probably noticed the high pollen count that comes along with this hot, dry weather.
The beginning of summer is usually full of fun outdoor activities. But, with the hot, dry weather and the high pollen count that may be a different story for many people. News 10 with a pharmacist about how people can fight their allergies.
Denise Hall usually likes to get out and walk in the summer weather. But, this year she's noticed a big difference.
"Normally every year, I'm outside working in the yard or whatever, or hiking. I don't really notice it that much, but this year - I'm definitely noticing it," said Hall.
Much of the midwest is seeing high temperatures and little rain. This causes the pollen count to skyrocket. In fact, according to Storm Team 10 the pollen forecast shows high levels from Friday to Monday. The high levels mostly seem to come from grass clippings and trees around this time of year.
Like many others, Hall says that she gets itchy eyes and a runny nose, but it could become more than that.
"It even turned into a sinus infection, and I had to go to the doctor and get a prescription for that," Hall said.
Alpesh Patel is the president of Vigo Health Pharmacy in Terre Haute. He has experienced a rise in allergy patients first hand.
"From the last month or so, the number of people having allergy symptoms is going higher and higher," said Patel.
Patel recommends people use antihistamines like Claritin or Allegra. Then if that doesn't seem to do the job there are other options like neti pots or nasal spray. But, if you decide to use any of these, Patel says there's one important key to success - timing.
"If you take an antihistamine at night, then the medicine has already kicked in, and is already effective. So in the morning when you go outside, you're not going to have all the allergy symptoms," said Patel.
For now, it's important to stay medicated. And for Hall, she is crossing her fingers for something else.
"I would like to see the pollen count go down, but I don't know how to make it do that," Hall joked.
Patel also says that even if the symptoms die down, it's important to stay medicated every day through the season. If symptoms worsen, visit your doctor or a specialist.