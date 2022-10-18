With Federal Student Loan Forgiveness, it's important to be aware of possible scams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Federal Student Loan Relief applications are now open, and scammers are taking advantage of loan borrowers seeking relief.

You may be contacted by a company saying they can help you with student loans. Don't be fooled because there's a good chance it's a scam.

With Federal Student Loan Forgiveness opening up, it's important to be aware of possible scams.

There are many red flags that you can look out for. It would be best if you watched out for phoney emails from unfamiliar senders. Scammers will ask you to pay fees upfront or ask for your federal student aid information.

If you come across a scam email, don't respond.

Jennifer Adamany is the Director of Communications at Better Business Bureau. She says reporting scam artists when you see them can help prevent them from hurting anyone else.

"Small details that go into it or what they are putting out there might change, so we need to know what those things are, so we can let everyone else know the latest trend is coming up with those scams," said Adamany.