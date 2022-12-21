With extreme cold temperatures coming - Reach Services offers a warming center for the homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With a forecast of very cold wind chill and temperatures that feel like 0 or below, Reach Services offers shelter and food for the homeless.
Warming centers are often the only place for homeless people to escape from extreme temperatures.
The Pathways Day Center in Terre Haute is one place that will open its doors tomorrow. The center has individual rooms set up with restrooms and showers.
John Burk is the Associate Executive Director of Reach Services.
He says he anticipates about 30 to 35 people will come to the warming center at Pathways. With this being a holiday weekend, they're working to get a full team of volunteers.
"Holiday weekend, we understand a lot of volunteer staff are just not going to be available. A lot of us working with reach have canceled our holiday plans to make this work, but we absolutely need volunteers," said Burk.
Burk has experienced homelessness himself. He says staying out in the cold can be extremely dangerous.
"We've had individuals that come to us in this community just last year, two of them, that were suffering from frostbite. One individual actually lost a toe, and one individual lost the majority of their fingers," said Burk.
Burks says sometimes it's hard to get people to come to the shelter. He says many homeless people like their independence.
"They don't want to be in large groups. They don't want to be around a lot of people. They don't want a lot of attention. A lot of it is they come in for warmth, and then they leave. It's more of a respect thing from them, and we appreciate that," said Burk.
Reach Services has already offered help to many people in the community. burke says the doors are open for anyone who needs help.
"Anybody that may be in need, whether you're homeless, even if your power is just shut off, just don't have a way of staying warm, come to the center. We're going to provide three meals a day, drinks, and shelter from the cold," said Burk.
The center also has a family room for those who have kids. They are also accepting any individuals that have pets.
The center will open at 5 pm tomorrow. They will stay open until Monday.