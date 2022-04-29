With drug overdoes on the rise, Drug Take Back Day is more important than ever

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Drug overdoses and deaths continue to be a growing issue across the United States.
Drug Take Back Day works to collect any unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs so they are not abused or misused.
You can safely dispose of liquid and pill medications along with vaping pens. The Indiana State Police at Putnamville are hosting the event. If you have drugs to throw away come to the state police district which is located at 1927 west US 40 anytime from 10am to 2pm.
Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police says the goal of the day is to eliminate unnecessary drugs from households so they don't cause harm to people and the community.
"Make sure the drugs that are not being used or in improper hands and we want to make sure that the people who are trying to get ride of them are not taking those and flushing them down the toilet that way they're not harming the environment" shares Ames.
The service is free and anonymous.
click here for the Drug Take Back Day website.