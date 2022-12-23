 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Gusty winds resulting in blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common today. Wind chills as low as -40 will be
possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

With blistering cold temperatures comes the increased risk of fire, fire officials say

Space heater
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cold weather means cranking up the heat in your home. Some may be tempted to use unsafe means to stay warm.

That's why the Terre Haute fire chief is sounding the alarm.

Chief Bill Berry says there is an increased risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning right now.

That's why you need to ensure your detectors are working and pay attention to space heaters.

Chief Berry says you should also remember to close before you doze.

Closing your bedroom door before you sleep can help slow a fire from reaching you in your room.

