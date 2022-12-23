With blistering cold temperatures comes the increased risk of fire, fire officials say

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cold weather means cranking up the heat in your home. Some may be tempted to use unsafe means to stay warm.
That's why the Terre Haute fire chief is sounding the alarm.
Chief Bill Berry says there is an increased risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning right now.
That's why you need to ensure your detectors are working and pay attention to space heaters.
Chief Berry says you should also remember to close before you doze.
Closing your bedroom door before you sleep can help slow a fire from reaching you in your room.