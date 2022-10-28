Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday.
Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness.
"At the end of the day, we had a wonderful time and a lot of witches that participated said they wanted to do it again this year" said co-organizer Regina Blinn.
"We thought we'd do it again again as a fundraiser, and everyone was in agreeance with that."
Those participating in this year ride paid a $20 registration fee.
Funds from this year's event will be divided and donated to the Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department and the Good Samaritan Hospital Breast Cancer Center.
'The witches will meet at the open shelter house at Gregg Park in Vincennes and start riding at 2:00.
"If we see kids along the route, we will throw some candy out" said Blinn.
"We'll just cackle and yell out Happy Halloween most of the time. We're just trying to bring a smile to everybody's face and a little joy".
The witches plan on returning to the shelter house around 3:45.
Once they return, they plan to perform a group witch dance before handing out candy and taking pictures with Trick or Treaters.
Refreshments including cookies and cupcakes will be served.
Kids are encouraged to come out, in costume, around 3:30 and partake in some afternoon Halloween fun with the witches.