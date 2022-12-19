Winter Weather and Cars - What you need to know as you hit the roads

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow and freezing temperatures, you need to make sure you're prepared. That's especially if you'll be driving.

Sue Anderson knows temperatures could potentially start dropping soon. When winter weather hits, the first thing she looks for is low tire pressure.

"All four-one at a time, and I think they're supposed to have 30-36 or something, and they get down to 25-27. I just take it to firestone, and they air them back up. They say it's just the temperature change," said Anderson.

Ryan Bass is the Shop Foreman at Adam's Garage in Terre Haute.

When it starts snowing or temperatures drastically drop, bass says to check your tire pressure, fluids, and windshield wipers. He also says to check your anti-freeze levels.

"You need to check it's below the freezing point, becoming towards as far as the weather goes. We like to see -40 on the anti-freeze. That's one thing that causes a lot of problems when it gets cold and dips below zero," said Bass.

If the car breaks down on the side of the road, Bass says it's important to have a blanket in the car, a flashlight, or even a candle to keep yourself warm.

"It's a good thing to have a half of tank or battery in case you were to get into a stranded situation, and you're able to run the car to the heat. So if you were stuck there for a couple of hours, you would want to make sure you had enough fuel to last that couple of hours," said Bass.

Anderson doesn't plan on traveling for the holidays, but encourages others on the road to slow down, have a safety plan, and let people know where you're at.

"You're really not supposed to just get in it and go, and you're supposed to get it and let it run for a little bit... My children both live away from here, and I always tell them to call and let me know when you get home," said Anderson.