...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Wind chills as low as -28. Blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
cause power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas within the watch are where confidence
is highest for the three major hazards of snow, wind, and cold.
Areas to the south and east are likely to see the wind and cold,
but confidence on the snow remains low. A flash freeze is likely
Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees
in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Weather and Cars - What you need to know as you hit the roads

snow and roads
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow and freezing temperatures, you need to make sure you're prepared. That's especially if you'll be driving.

Winter Weather & Cars - How to prepare your car for low temperatures

Sue Anderson knows temperatures could potentially start dropping soon. When winter weather hits, the first thing she looks for is low tire pressure.

"All four-one at a time, and I think they're supposed to have 30-36 or something, and they get down to 25-27. I just take it to firestone, and they air them back up. They say it's just the temperature change," said Anderson.

Ryan Bass is the Shop Foreman at Adam's Garage in Terre Haute. 

When it starts snowing or temperatures drastically drop, bass says to check your tire pressure, fluids, and windshield wipers. He also says to check your anti-freeze levels.

"You need to check it's below the freezing point, becoming towards as far as the weather goes. We like to see -40 on the anti-freeze. That's one thing that causes a lot of problems when it gets cold and dips below zero," said Bass.

If the car breaks down on the side of the road, Bass says it's important to have a blanket in the car, a flashlight, or even a candle to keep yourself warm.

"It's a good thing to have a half of tank or battery in case you were to get into a stranded situation, and you're able to run the car to the heat. So if you were stuck there for a couple of hours, you would want to make sure you had enough fuel to last that couple of hours," said Bass.

Anderson doesn't plan on traveling for the holidays, but encourages others on the road to slow down, have a safety plan, and let people know where you're at.

"You're really not supposed to just get in it and go, and you're supposed to get it and let it run for a little bit... My children both live away from here, and I always tell them to call and let me know when you get home," said Anderson.

