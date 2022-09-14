 Skip to main content
Winter is coming, and INDOT is looking for seasonal workers

Snow roads
By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for winter and looking for seasonal highway workers.

The employment period is from November until April.

Starting pay is $20 per hour, and a valid CDL is required.

There will be hiring events at 13 locations on Wednesday, September 28.

Locally, this includes the sub-district offices in Cloverdale and Terre Haute. You do not need to register ahead of time. Just show up from 10 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon.

