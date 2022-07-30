Winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois

CHICAGO (WTHI) - The winning ticket for the $1.28 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions drawing was purchased in Illinois.
The Illinois Lottery confirmed the ticket was purchased at the Speedway in Des Plaines, a suburb on Chicago's northwest side.
The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.
This is the largest lottery prize every won in Illinois, and the third largest lottery prize ever won in the U.S., according to the Illinois Lottery.
Officials say the retailer who sold the winning ticket will receive a cash bonus of $500,000.
The Illinois Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket, seek professional and legal advice, then make an appointment with the Illinois Lottery to claim their prize.
The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.
The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.