Winner of the 2022 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta has its winner!
On the Fourth of July, Catholic Charities hosted its annual Rubber Duck race to feed the hungry and house the needy. Now, the race has announced a winner: David and Becky Doti.
"It was quite a shock to get that call," David Doti, winner of this year's Rubber Duck Regatta, shared with News 10 "you see them dump all those ducks, it's like winning the lottery; you don't think your duck's ever gonna make it."
Doti shared that he wasn't interested in the prize or winning. He just wanted to support Catholic Charities coming out of the pandemic.
To make winning that much more surprising for the Doti's, event organizers found the winning duck torn and ripped- making it one lucky ducky to cross that finish line!
The Doti's aren't sure what they'll do with the $10,000 prize yet, but they are thankful, regardless.