...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, Lawrence, Monroe, Daviess, Greene, Knox,
Martin, Sullivan, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving front will progress through central Indiana
this evening. As the front nears south central Indiana, storm
motion is likely to decrease leading to an increase chance of
prolonged rainfall, and therefor flash flooding in this
region. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected
tonight with a few isolated locations possibly receiving
greater than 3 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Winner of the 2022 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta

 By Tony Kassissieh

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta has its winner!

On the Fourth of July, Catholic Charities hosted its annual Rubber Duck race to feed the hungry and house the needy. Now, the race has announced a winner: David and Becky Doti.

"It was quite a shock to get that call," David Doti, winner of this year's Rubber Duck Regatta, shared with News 10 "you see them dump all those ducks, it's like winning the lottery; you don't think your duck's ever gonna make it."

Doti shared that he wasn't interested in the prize or winning. He just wanted to support Catholic Charities coming out of the pandemic.

To make winning that much more surprising for the Doti's, event organizers found the winning duck torn and ripped- making it one lucky ducky to cross that finish line!

The Doti's aren't sure what they'll do with the $10,000 prize yet, but they are thankful, regardless.

