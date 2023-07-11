"Wind is wind whether it's a tornado or straight-line winds" Knox County EMA to use outdoor warning sirens for destructive winds

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people believe storm sirens only go off during a tornado.
Turns out that is a myth... at least in Knox County.
Outdoor Warning Sirens in Knox County are set off during any kind of severe weather event.
The Knox County Emergency Management Agency set the outdoor warning sirens off on that Thursday, June 29.
There was no tornado, but there were seventy to eighty-mile-per-hour winds reported in that line of storms.
"Wind is wind whether it's a tornado or straight-line winds," said Knox County Emergency Management Director John Streeter.
"Damaging winds are hazardous so we decided we are going to activate our outdoor warning sirens for destructive winds."
According to Streeter, the National Weather Service recently added tags at the end of warnings.
If the damage threat is listed as 'considerable' or 'destructive', the outdoor warning sirens will be set off.
Many residents in Vincennes and Knox County were unaware of this.
In a poll on News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield's Facebook page, 46 percent of people thought outdoor warning sirens were sounded only for Tornadoes.
There are 23 outdoor warning sirens in Knox County.
Where those sirens are set off depends on what areas could be impacted by life-threatening weather.
"We can activate the entire county or we have them zoned," said Streeter.
"The northern part of the county is the A Zone; The middle part of the county and Vincennes is the B Zone and the southern part is the C Zone."
Streeter told News 10 that it varies by county when outdoor warning sirens are set off.
While Knox County will set the sirens off for considerable or destructive winds and hail or tornadoes, Streeter says other counties will set the siren for any severe weather warning issued.
Streeter says it's important for people to have multiple ways to get warnings instead of relying just on outdoor warning sirens.
"They are made to alert people that are outside when a storm is approaching, that there is a storm coming in their direction."
Streeter suggests using a battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and signing up for CODE Red Alerts.
You can read more about the CodeRED system and sign up by clicking here.
Outdoor Warning Sirens in Knox County are usually tested at least once a month on Saturdays at 11:30 A.M.
Sirens will not be tested if sky conditions are mostly cloudy or if severe weather is possible near the scheduled test time.