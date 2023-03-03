Wind and flooding causing issues in Knox County.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The rain and wind in Knox County on Friday caused many issues for residents and drivers.
Around 6 Knox county roads were closed because of high water.
State Road 550 outside of Wheatland was one of the roads that experienced flooding.
Despite road closed signs, drivers continued to drive through standing water early Friday afternoon.
Due to the flooding, Knox county has been placed under a Travel Advisory which means drivers should use caution when traveling.
You can view a look at Knox county road conditions and closures here.
The wind also caused several power outages for both Duke Energy and WIN Energy customers.
Most customers of both electric providers had power restored by 7:00pm Friday evening.