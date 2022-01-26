Will the U.S. achieve herd immunity against COVID-19?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As both vaccinations and case numbers continue to rise, more health experts are talking about the possibility of herd immunity.

According to the Mayo Clinic, herd immunity occurs when a large portion of the community becomes immune to a disease. It can be achieved in two ways.

Natural Infection

If enough people have recovered from COVID-19 and developed antibodies it could halt the pandemic.

Herd immunity can be reached when enough people in the population have recovered from a disease and have developed protective antibodies against future infection.

However, there are some major problems with relying on community infection to create herd immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19 :

Reinfection. It’s not clear how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19 . Even if you have antibodies, you could get COVID-19 again.

Vaccination

Reaching herd immunity for coronavirus has been increasingly difficult due to variants, vaccine hesitancy, and uneven roll-outs.

Herd immunity makes it possible to protect the population from a disease, including those who can't be vaccinated, such as newborns or those who have compromised immune systems.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved one COVID-19 vaccine and given emergency use authorization to a handful of COVID-19 vaccines.

But reaching herd immunity through vaccination against COVID-19 might be difficult for many reasons. For example:

Vaccine hesitancy. Some people may object to getting a COVID-19 vaccine because of religious objections, fears about the possible risks or skepticism about the benefits. If the proportion of vaccinated people in a community is below the herd immunity threshold, a contagious disease could continue to spread.

The director for the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, encourages people to get vaccinated to help achieve herd immunity.

"The best way to protect everyone is not just counting on other people to get vaccinated it's really to get vaccinated yourself" says Dr. Ezike.