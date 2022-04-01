Will Smith resigns from the Academy

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Montezuma, and Vincennes.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1100 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Montezuma, and Vincennes.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1100 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Will Smith resigns from the Academy

  • 0
Will Smith

THE OSCARS® – The 94th Oscars® aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC) WILL SMITH

 ABC

 (CNN) -- After slapping presenter Chris Rock on stage at last weekend's Academy Awards, Will Smith announced in a statement Friday that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

"I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," Smith said in a statement shared with CNN by his publicist.

Smith's statement concluded, "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

After the embarrassing episode at Sunday night's Oscars, The Academy announced on Wednesday that it had "initiated disciplinary proceedings" against Smith.

David Rubin, President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a statement Friday that the organization has received and accepted Smith's "immediate resignation."

"We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18," Rubin added.

Disciplinary actions by the Academy include suspension or expulsion, along with "other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct," the organization said.

Instead, Smith has willingly left the acclaimed organization of movie stars, directors and producers. By resigning, Smith will no longer be able to vote on Oscar-nominated movies and performances each year. His work, however, will still be eligible for future Oscars consideration and nominations.

His statement read in full:

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

Friday's statement was by far Smith's most contrite take on the matter.

He initially apologized to the Academy during his televised acceptance speech for best actor, about forty minutes after the slap. But in that speech, he did not apologize to Rock.

Smith publicly apologized to Rock the next day via social media.

But he was much more critical of himself on Friday, calling his actions "shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

Recommended for you