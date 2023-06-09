Will Center offering free fans to the public

The Will Center wants to keep community members cool throughout the summer by offering free fans.
Anyone who did not receive a box fan from the Will Center in the past two years can call the center to request a fan.
The Will Center's number is 812-298-9455.
Fans can be picked up at the Will Center, 1 Dreiser Square in Terre Haute.
An I.D. is required of anyone picking up a fan.
Fans will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
The center is also accepting donated new box fans.
It's also taking cash donations to help buy more fans. Those donations can be made at https://thewillcenter.org/donate/.