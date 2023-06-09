 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Will Center offering free fans to the public

The Will Center wants to keep community members cool throughout the summer by offering free fans.

Anyone who did not receive a box fan from the Will Center in the past two years can call the center to request a fan.

The Will Center's number is 812-298-9455.

Fans can be picked up at the Will Center, 1 Dreiser Square in Terre Haute.

An I.D. is required of anyone picking up a fan.

Fans will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

The center is also accepting donated new box fans.

It's also taking cash donations to help buy more fans. Those donations can be made at https://thewillcenter.org/donate/.