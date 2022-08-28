Wildflower Market brings in the masses

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a big day for vendors!
Folks enjoyed a wild Saturday over at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds for the Wildflower Market!
There was no shortage of window shopping -- with over 100 vendors to browse. Vendors showed off antiques, décor, vintage trinkets, and clothing!
Folks didn't have to worry about shopping until they dropped because there was delicious food to refuel!
Organizers say this market had something for everyone.
"Excited to see our community come together. You know markets are fun and that's the best thing -- it brings our community together. Seeing people have fun, and it kicks off fall activities," Owner Lacey Robinson said.
The Wildflower Market's next event is in December! Be on the lookout for the Christmas Market at the Red Barn in Terre Haute.