Wifi comes to Ouabache Trails Park

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Park's Department is now providing wifi at Ouabache Trails Park. That's thanks to a 180-foot tower that looms over the park's maintenance building.
At the top of the tower is an antenna. That antenna is pointed toward the Knox County Courthouse. That's where the internet service to the park comes from.
The service isn't quite perfect yet. That all has to do with the rugged terrain of the park. There are lots of hills and trees that make the park beautiful. But those features also block the signal in some areas.
At the campgrounds, the signal is pretty good. But downhill towards the park's main road, that signal is blocked. Park leaders are planning another tower to cover those areas, providing service to everyone from the campgrounds to the park's trail system.
"In different areas of the park, you will not have phone service. So that to me is, not only an issue as far as a personal issue, as far as safety. We need that access," Park Superintendent Rhonda Foster said.
