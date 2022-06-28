Why you should care about the 12th congressional district race

WABASH VALLEY, IL. (WTHI) - The Illinois side of the Wabash Valley will see a new representative this time around.
That's because lawmakers heavily re-drew the 12th district. The elected congressional candidate will now essentially represent all of downstate Illinois. That includes every Illinois county in the Wabash Valley.
News 10 caught up with republican candidate Mike Bost -- he is running unopposed.
We also spoke to democratic candidate Joshua Qualls.
Homer Markel was another name on the democratic ticket, but we never heard a response.
Here is what we found out about Bost:
- Bost has represented the 12th congressional district since 2015.
- He's also a ranking member of the Veteran's Affairs committee.
- He says his goal remains the same -- to try and get as many people working.
- He tells News 10 that gas prices, inflation, and VA issues are what he plans on continuing to tackle.
"My job is to make sure that not only my children and grandchildren have this country in the best shape it can possibly be to be handed off to them but to do it for each of the voter's children and grandchildren as well," Bost said.
Homer Markel and Joshua Qualls ran in the primary on the democratic ticket.
It was a close race all night on Tuesday.
