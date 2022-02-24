Why the Russian invasion will have huge economic consequences for American families

(CNN) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine is happening thousands of miles away from the closest major US city. And yet millions of American families will feel the economic consequences.
That's because the world economy and financial markets are interconnected. As Covid demonstrated, events on one side of the planet can set off shockwaves on the other side.
In this case, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia will likely drive up the already-high cost of living in the United States, rattle investment portfolios and perhaps even slow down the economic recovery.
"The average American household is going to bear the burden of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine," said RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas.
More pain at the pump
Oil prices have jumped to levels unseen since 2014, in part because this conflict could derail Russian energy supply.
Russia is an energy superpower, producing 9.7 million barrels per day last year, according to Rystad Energy. That is second only to the United States and amounts to more oil than Iraq and Canada produced — combined.
Supply is already failing to keep up with demand and investors are on high alert for any further supply shortfalls that could occur through in a variety of ways, including damaged infrastructure in a war, sanctions on Russia or Moscow moving to weaponize exports.
JPMorgan warned that oil prices could "easily" jump to $120 a barrel due to the crisis. In the unlikely event that Russian oil exports are halved, crude would surge to $150 a barrel, JPMorgan said.
A dramatic spike in oil prices could be offset at least in part by consuming nations releasing emergency stockpiles and OPEC ramping up production.
Still, another pop in oil prices would lift prices at the pump, which lag behind moves in crude prices. The national average price for a gallon of gas already stands at a seven-year high of $3.54 a gallon, according to AAA.
Historic inflation
Inflation is the biggest problem facing the US economy. And Russia's invasion could make it even worse.
Oil currently stands at about $100 a barrel, but if it hits $110, the year-over-year inflation rate would climb above 10%, according to an analysis by RSM shared with CNN. That's up from the current 7.5%.
American inflation hasn't climbed to 10% since 1981.
Not only would prices at the pump rise, but higher oil and natural gas prices would drive up home heating and electricity costs.
Higher energy prices would make it more expensive to fly and keep transportation and input costs elevated for businesses already grappling with surging expenses. Businesses would most likely pass along at least some of these higher costs to consumers in the form of price spikes.
Beyond energy, other commodities could experience price volatility. Russia is a major producer of metals, including aluminum and palladium. Russia is also the biggest exporter of wheat, while Ukraine is a significant exporter of both wheat and corn.
"All of this would occur at a time when commodity supplies are more stressed than they have been in a generation," David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, wrote in a report last week.
Of course, inflationary pressures would likely be even greater for Europeans.