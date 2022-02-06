Why the 2022 Winter Olympic Games are a 'field day' for hackers - how their efforts could impact competition

Bloomington, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are officially underway, and this year multiple variables are effecting the safety of the event.
Along with the heightened threats of the coronavirus, there's yet another virus athletes need to be aware of.
This time it's effecting their cyber-security!
The Winter Olympics are a highly publicized, worldwide event -- happening only every two to four years (depending on your sport).
There is a lot of national pride at stake. That's what makes the Games a field day for experienced hackers.
Tech experts say there are two things hackers are looking to accomplish:
The first one being, the spreading of misinformation. False advertising can deter a country from putting it's best foot forward.
The second one is known as "distributed denial of service." One local expert tells News 10 that hackers will intentionally disable streaming of the Games on certain platforms.
"One thing I've noticed that really drives hackers, and their behaviors is reputation...reputation within their community...reputation across different communities as well," Assistant Professor of Operations and Decision Technologies and Grant Thornton Scholar in the Kelley School of Business Sagar Samtani said.
Samtani says the best thing athletes can do is practice good cyber-hygiene, and make sure their phones are up to date.
He says those are simple steps that anyone can take to ensure their online safety.