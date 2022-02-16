Why one movie theater chain wants you to stay home

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.

.Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight
and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two
inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will
lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is
expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along
parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse
than currently forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow
evening to a crest of 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 23.6
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with locally higher
amounts possible. These amounts can lead to both areal and
river flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected through 4PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Why one movie theater chain wants you to stay home

  • 0
Why one movie theater chain wants you to stay home

AMC Entertainment, the theater chain and darling of the meme stock crowd, is hoping to profit as more people stay home to watch movies on streaming networks like Netflix and Disney+.

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

AMC Entertainment, the theater chain and darling of the meme stock crowd, is hoping to profit as more people stay home to watch movies on streaming networks like Netflix and Disney+. How? In the immortal words of NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens: Getcha popcorn ready.

AMC announced last week that it hired a veteran consumer products executive to try to ramp up its business of selling its popcorn at retail stores, not just in theaters.

Ellen Copaken, previously an executive at Pepsi's Frito-Lay snack unit and Twinkees owner Hostess Brands, will start at AMC Friday as the company's vice president of growth strategy. It's a new position for AMC and Copaken will report to the chief strategy officer, Mark Pearson.

AMC first said in November that it was planning to make a bigger bet on the popcorn business.

CEO Adam Aron told investors on AMC's earnings conference call that month that the company planned to open up popcorn kiosks at retailers this year to take advantage of the fact that "we have terrific long-standing business relationships with the biggest and best mall operators around."

Aron added that AMC was in discussions to start selling an AMC-branded line of microwave popcorn and also partner with food delivery services to make its popcorn a take-out option.

AMC said in an email to CNN Business it had no further comment about the Copaken hiring or plans to expand its popcorn business.

But AMC's decision to go all-in on popcorn outside the theater is a bold call. In some respects, it's an admission that the movie industry has fundamentally changed.

Although viewers are still willing to go out to see big blockbusters like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in theaters, the combination of the pandemic and an abundance of streaming options have led to a change in consumer habits.

More to AMC than big screens at the multiplex

AMC, to its credit, is trying to adapt to this new reality. In addition to its popcorn plans, the company also announced in November that it hopes to profit from strong demand for cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the digital assets which have taken the collectibles world by storm.

"This is the 21st century after all, and it would seem that there may be a real opportunity for AMC in these areas," Aron said.

Aron noted that the company is looking into partnerships that would let it accept cryptocurrencies as payment for movie tickets and concession stand items. AMC is even thinking about launching its own cryptocurrency.

Aron added that the theater chain is "in conversation with multiple major Hollywood studios about the concept of joint venturing commemorative NFTs related to major film titles that show in our theaters."

These are some of the reasons why investors, particularly meme stock fans on Reddit, have fallen in love with AMC. They appreciate that Aron is thinking outside the (popcorn) box.

Shares of AMC soared nearly 1,200% last year while the stocks of rivals Cinemark, IMAX and UK-based Regal and United Artists owner Cineworld all fell.

But it's a different story this year. AMC, along with other meme stocks such as GameStop, have fallen out of favor. AMC is down 25% so far in 2022 while the other three movie theater stocks have rallied.

AMC still faces many challenges. Even though revenue is expected to nearly double in 2022, analysts are forecasting that the company will lose money again after racking up red ink in 2020 and 2021. (AMC reported a preliminary net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 earlier this month.)

It's also not certain that AMC will be able to make a huge dent in the retail popcorn market.

The company faces formidable competition from consumer product giants who have established relationships with grocery stores. Campbell Soup owns Pop Secret while ConAgra is the parent company of Orville Redenbacher, stove top favorite Jiffy Pop and microwave brand Act II.

Analysts aren't fans of the stock either. According to Refinitiv, three analysts have AMC rated a hold and six are recommending a sell. No analysts surveyed have a buy on the stock and the consensus price target is about $10.45 a share, nearly 50% below current levels.

But it may be a mistake to count AMC out. An army of individual investors still love to rankle Wall Street pros and short sellers who bet against the stock.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.